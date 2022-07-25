Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Trading Up 5.3%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Kinetik Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

