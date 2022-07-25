KIWIGO (KGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,668.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $752,888.13 and $11,668.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
