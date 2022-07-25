KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.34 on Monday, reaching $345.68. 6,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,698. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.52.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.