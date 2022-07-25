Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $37.25 million and $1.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.