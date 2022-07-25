KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $620.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

