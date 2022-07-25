Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00255569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00070810 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,786,690 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

