Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.12

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 129383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.