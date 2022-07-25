Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at William Blair

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

KTB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 1,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,781. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.