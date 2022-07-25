Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $73.53. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

