Lakeside Advisors INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Nucor Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

