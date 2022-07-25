Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
