Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

