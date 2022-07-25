LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 25th

LatAmGrowth SPAC’s (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 25th. LatAmGrowth SPAC had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LATGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of LatAmGrowth SPAC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Company Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

