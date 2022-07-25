Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.83. Latham Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 4,072 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

