Lattice Token Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $216,133.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.