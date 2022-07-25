Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20. 242,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 59,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Leading Edge Materials

(Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.