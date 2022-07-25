Legacy CG LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 32,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

