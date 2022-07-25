Legacy CG LLC Buys 7,634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

