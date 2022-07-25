Legacy CG LLC Increases Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Quality ETF makes up 2.4% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Principal Quality ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
