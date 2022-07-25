Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,534. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

