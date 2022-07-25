Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 415,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,231,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

