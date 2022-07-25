Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 79,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

