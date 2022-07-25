Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,390. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

