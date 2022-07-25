Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $998,151.21 and approximately $120,151.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00257203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

