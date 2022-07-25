Lightning Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,838.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Lightning has a market cap of $1.06 million and $5,838.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

