LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

