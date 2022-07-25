Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Lion had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $749.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

