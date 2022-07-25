Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Lion Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.