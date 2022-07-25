Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Shares Up 3.5%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.56. 277,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.38 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

