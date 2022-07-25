LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Up 2.8%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 195,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 395,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

LiqTech International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at $281,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 1,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 407,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

