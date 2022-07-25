Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $429.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,796.76 or 0.99873828 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 762,328,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.