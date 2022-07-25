Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH stock opened at $110.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $103.44 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

