Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $101.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 14.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $101,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,594,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 237,985 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 132,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 107,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VWO opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

