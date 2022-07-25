Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,821,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 609.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 427,135 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

