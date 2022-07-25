Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.51 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

