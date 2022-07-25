Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $103.36 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.