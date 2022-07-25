LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $311.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 325 ($3.89), with a volume of 16242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($3.90).

LSL Property Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market cap of £340.04 million and a P/E ratio of 552.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen Buck bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £34,334.82 ($41,045.81).

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

