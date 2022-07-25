Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 583.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. 61,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,341,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

