Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 455 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

