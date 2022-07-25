Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of -203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

