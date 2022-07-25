Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

