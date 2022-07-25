Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 431 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

