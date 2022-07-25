LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 6.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 129,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LYB traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

