MA Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 1,904 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.63. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

