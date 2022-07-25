MA Private Wealth Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $817.08. The stock had a trading volume of 258,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $852.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

