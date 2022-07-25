MA Private Wealth Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 887.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,167. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

