MA Private Wealth Sells 16,267 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,404 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93.

