MA Private Wealth Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.47. 158,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.