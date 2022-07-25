MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 503,676 shares.The stock last traded at $11.25 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

