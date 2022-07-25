Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 6.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.28. 31,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,097,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 246,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

