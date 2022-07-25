Mangham Associates LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,404. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

