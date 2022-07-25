Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

